The Latest Local News Headlines
What's Fun, What's Featured in St. Mary's
"Spirits of Maryland - Southern Maryland"
A Maryland Distillers Showcase Where the Right
Stuff Meets the Strong Stuff!
Join the Maryland Distillers Guild at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum &
Visitor Center on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 3PM-6PM for an afternoon
of Southern Maryland heritage and tasting of great Maryland-made spirits.
Sample Maryland craft spirits amidst the museum's grand collection of historic
naval aircraft and exhibits dedicated to naval aviation's past, present, and
future. This event will feature full access to the state-of-the-art museum, live
music, light appetizers, and seminars for VIP participants.
See website for more information, tickets, hotel packages, and more!
Valentine Maker's Market
Saturday, February 4, 2017
9am - 2pm
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, Dowell
The Valentine Maker's Market is THE place to find thoughtful and handmade gifts for all the sweeties in your life. There is always a fabulous variety of options, including small batch chocolates, jewelry, leather goods, pottery, clothing, and so much more! You will find more than 30 vendors offering a wide selection of homemade, handmade or homegrown products, and every vendor is from Maryland. Plus the café will be open! Admission is free.
MedStar St. Mary's Hospital Job Fair
Saturday, February 4, 2017
8am - noon
Medstar St. Mary's Hospital, Leonardtown
MedStar St. Mary's Hospital is hosting a job fair for Registered Nurses, Nurse Techs, and Experienced Surgical Assistants
Saturday Feb. 4 : 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7: 3 p.m.—7 p.m
Multipurpose Room
We invite you to learn more about joining the MedStar team! On-the-spot offers for experienced and qualified candidates.
