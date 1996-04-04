|
|
|
|
|
The Latest Local News Headlines
What's Fun, What's Featured in St. Mary's
Brain Games: Mahjongg, Scrabble & more
|
Saturday, January 21
Noon - 3pm
Calvert Library, Prince Frederick
Want to learn Mahjongg? Hope to make your Scrabble skills killer? Games are a great way to keep your brain sharp while having fun! Join us! Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862.
The Most Effective Classified Ad Service in Southern Maryland
|Buy! Sell! Find a new career! Our newly upgraded classifieds are easy to use and fun to browse. We feature the most popular classified ad service in southern Maryland, with over 60,000 active users. Having a yard sale? Need child care? Looking for a new home or career? The Southern Maryland Online classifieds have you covered! Business owners and commercial advertisers: Put your service in front of the largest online audience in the area for way less than you'd spend in the newspaper, and reaching far more potential customers than any other online venue.
Click here!
"Don't Dress For Dinner" at Port Tobacco Players
|
Sunday, January 22
3pm - 5:30pm
508 Charles Street, LaPlata, MD
COMEDY: Bernard is planning a romantic weekend with his chic Parisian mistress in his charming converted French farmhouse, whilst his wife, Jacqueline, is away. He has arranged for a cordon bleu cook to prepare gourmet delights, and has invited his best friend, Robert, along too to provide the alibi. It's foolproof; what could possibly go wrong? Well…. suppose Robert turns up not realizing quite why he has been invited. And then suppose Robert and Jacqueline are secret lovers, and consequently Jacqueline is determined she will NOT leave for the weekend. Suppose the cook has to pretend to be the mistress and the mistress is unable to cook. Suppose everyone's alibi gets confused with everyone else's. An evening of hilarious confusion ensues as Bernard and Robert improvise at breakneck speed.
Traffic Cams for Southern Maryland
|What's the holdup??
Check out our all new live traffic camera feeds and see activity and current road conditions for locations all throughout southern Maryland, including the Harry Nice bridge for you Dahlgren folks.
|
|
|
|
Crime Solvers Cases in St. Mary's
|St. Mary's County Crime Solvers is asking for your help with the listed cases. If you have a tip on a crime that has occurred in St. Mary's County, contact Crime Solvers. The Crime Solvers Hot Line is available 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. You can also text "TIP239" plus your message to "CRIMES" (274637).
Become a Southern Maryland Online Sponsor
|Advertise your business or service on the #1 community website for southern Maryland. By becoming a sponsor, you direct more attention to your business AND you benefit your community by supporting this project. We have internet advertising packages to suit any budget, starting at $400 per year. You will not find more cost-effective, local advertising anywhere!
Click Here To See Pricing
If You're Relocating To Southern Maryland...
|...you are probably overwhelmed with the all the things that need to be done. Let us give you a hand! We can help you find a home, find a job, find a new place of worship, turn on your utilities, and so much more. If you have a question about the area, you can ask in our forums for expert advice from local residents.
Click For Relocation Information
Like Us On Facebook
|Keep up on all the most recent happenings on Southern Maryland Online and in the local area. From community events to traffic snarls, nobody keeps you up to date like Southern Maryland Online, your resource for everything in Charles, Calvert and St. Mary's counties, serving the community since 1996!
Click To Visit Us On Facebook!
Explore Calvert County
|Discover amazing adventures and unspoiled beauty in Southern Maryland's Calvert County. With abundant waterways and natural parks, unique shops and museums, excellent restaurants and a calendar filled with interesting events and activities, Calvert County is truly the "Charm of the Chesapeake."
|
|Brought to you by Virtually Everything, Inc. ©1996-2015 (RS12), All rights reserved.
|