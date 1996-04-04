|
The Latest Local News Headlines
Closings, Cancellations, and Delays for Monday, January 9
|SCHOOL STATUS FOR MONDAY, JANUARY 9
St. Mary's County Public Schools: Closed
Calvert County Public Schools: Closed
Note: Private schools follow the public school closing/delay schedule unless otherwise specified.
For more closing and cancellation information, visit our forum thread, which will be updated throughout the day. If you have a closing or cancellation to report, please email us.
What's Fun, What's Featured in St. Mary's
Happy New Year from St. Mary's County
Tourism!
Get Out and Explore St. Mary's County in the New
Year
For those outdoors types who love the cold weather, we've got lots to do in St.
Mary's County. It's a great time to visit our
five water-based state parks and
take
a stroll on the beach or a brisk hike through the many trails. This
time of year, it might just be you and Mother Nature, so enjoy the winter
serenity! Or, take a road trip through St. Mary's with the
Barnwood & Beach Glass Trail found in the Southern Maryland Trails
Guidebook. The trail, featuring studios, galleries, wineries, B&B's, fresh and
local dining and much more is sure to make for a great winter road trip.
For More Fun Around St. Mary's,
Click Here
Country Dance
Saturday, January 14 at 7pm
American Legion Post 206
Chesapeake Beach Road, Chesapeake Beach, MD
For a fun time, come to the American Legion Country Dance in the Upper Level Ballroom at the American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road E on Route 260 in Chesapeake Beach. If you can't dance, teachers will be available to give instruction. One hour lessons commence at 7:00 p.m. followed by dancing from 8:00 p.m. until midnight. The Modest price of $15.00 per person includes soft drinks or draft beer and light munchies. For information call 301-855-6466. www.ALpost206.org Reservations at LBloyer(at)verizon.net
MLK Days: a celebration of Rev. Dr. King
Sunday, January 15
Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center
Dowell, MD
11am - 4pm
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, in Solomons, Maryland, celebrates the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with MLK Days, Saturday, January 14 through Monday, January 16, 11am to 4pm each day, with creative and uplifting art activities, including a community art project, What Do You Stand For?; Communal Coloring Tent; and a “found poetry” hands-on art project in the artLAB. Activities appropriate for all ages. Admission is free! For additional information please call 410-326-4640 or visit www.annmariegarden.org.
