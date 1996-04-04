|
The Latest Local News Headlines
What's Fun, What's Featured in St. Mary's
Callaway Flea Market
Friday and Saturday, January 27 & 28
8am - 4pm
5 South Event Center in Callaway
Website
Indoor Flea Market January 27th & 28th 8AM to 4PM at 5 South Event Center in Callaway, Maryland. Shop up to forty vendors at our 7000-square foot indoor flea market! Browse for fantastic finds and terrific treasures! Big things, little things, all kinds of things! 5 South Event Center located at 21030 Point Lookout Road, Callaway, Maryland 20620. Mark your calendar for our next two Indoor Flea Market’s February 24th & 25th and March 24th & 25th!
3rd Annual Cabaret Fundraiser for St. Maries Choral Arts
Sunday, January 29
4:30pm - 7:30pm
Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park
Website/Tickets
St. Maries Musica would like to cordially invite you to our 3rd Annual Cabaret Fundraiser on Sunday, January 29th 2017 at 4:30 pm. The event, which will feature solo and group acts performed by members of the choir, will be held at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park, MD. Delicious food and drinks will be available for purchase, and by coming to the show you will be supporting our choral organization and the arts in Southern Maryland! Seats are limited, so purchase your tickets straight away!
Traffic Cams for Southern Maryland
|What's the holdup??
Check out our all new live traffic camera feeds and see activity and current road conditions for locations all throughout southern Maryland, including the Harry Nice bridge for you Dahlgren folks.
Crime Solvers Cases in St. Mary's
|St. Mary's County Crime Solvers is asking for your help with the listed cases. If you have a tip on a crime that has occurred in St. Mary's County, contact Crime Solvers. The Crime Solvers Hot Line is available 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. You can also text "TIP239" plus your message to "CRIMES" (274637).
