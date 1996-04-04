|
"Spirits of Maryland - Southern Maryland"
A Maryland Distillers Showcase Where the Right
Stuff Meets the Strong Stuff!
Join the Maryland Distillers Guild at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum &
Visitor Center on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 3PM-6PM for an afternoon
of Southern Maryland heritage and tasting of great Maryland-made spirits.
Sample Maryland craft spirits amidst the museum's grand collection of historic
naval aircraft and exhibits dedicated to naval aviation's past, present, and
future. This event will feature full access to the state-of-the-art museum, live
music, light appetizers, and seminars for VIP participants.
See website for more information, tickets, hotel packages, and more!
Newtowne Players "Dial M for Murder"
February 10 - 26
Three Notch Theater
21744 South Coral Drive, Lexington Park
Tony Wendice has married his wife, Margot, for her money and now plans to murder her for the same reason. He blackmails a scoundrel he used to know into strangling her and arranges a brilliant alibi for himself. Unfortunately for Tony, the murderer gets killed and the victim survives. What happens next?
Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for students, seniors and military. To purchase tickets online, visit www.newtowneplayers.org. For reservations, call 301-737-5447.
AYCE Breakfast
Sunday, February 12
8am - 11am
Valley Lee Firehouse and Rescue Squad
Cost: Adults—$9.00; Children 6—12 —$5.00; Children 5 & under are free
MENU: Scrambled Eggs, Home Fried Potatoes, Pancakes, French Toast, Sausage Links, Ham, Bacon,Hot Biscuits, Creamed Chipped Beef, Spiced Applesauce, & Grits. Assorted juices, milk and coffee will be available. For more information call: 301-994-9999
