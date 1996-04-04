"Spirits of Maryland - Southern Maryland"

A Maryland Distillers Showcase Where the Right Stuff Meets the Strong Stuff!

Join the Maryland Distillers Guild at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum & Visitor Center on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 3PM-6PM for an afternoon of Southern Maryland heritage and tasting of great Maryland-made spirits. Sample Maryland craft spirits amidst the museum's grand collection of historic naval aircraft and exhibits dedicated to naval aviation's past, present, and future. This event will feature full access to the state-of-the-art museum, live music, light appetizers, and seminars for VIP participants. See website for more information, tickets, hotel packages, and more!