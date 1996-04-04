|
The Latest Local News Headlines
What's Fun, What's Featured in St. Mary's
Happy New Year from St. Mary's County
Tourism!
Get Out and Explore St. Mary's County in the New
Year
For those outdoors types who love the cold weather, we've got lots to do in St.
Mary's County. It's a great time to visit our
five water-based state parks and
take
a stroll on the beach or a brisk hike through the many trails. This
time of year, it might just be you and Mother Nature, so enjoy the winter
serenity! Or, take a road trip through St. Mary's with the
Barnwood & Beach Glass Trail found in the Southern Maryland Trails
Guidebook. The trail, featuring studios, galleries, wineries, B&B's, fresh and
local dining and much more is sure to make for a great winter road trip.
For More Fun Around St. Mary's,
Click Here
Annual Polar Bear Plunge: North Beach
Sunday, January 1, 2017
North Beach Waterfront at 1pm
Our Annual Polar Bear Plunge is always held on January 1st. Plungers take a quick dip, splash or swim in the frigid Chesapeake Bay. Some feel the plunge is a way to cleanse their body and to welcome in the new year; others may have just lost a bet! Plungers enjoy hot cocoa and roast marshmallows around a warm bonfire. This event draws hundreds of brave participants and spectators.
Sober New Year's Eve Party
Saturday, December 31
Beacon of Hope
21770 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park MD
Join us at this free, family friendly sober party to welcome 2017 and celebrate the best of 2016. Includes buffet dinner, games and prizes, DJ and dancing, then Countdown to 2017.
If you are looking for a drug and alcohol free, recovery friendly place to enjoy New Year's Eve, this is it! Questions? Need directions? Call us at 240-298-0212 or look for us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BeaconRecovery/
